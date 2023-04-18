Karnataka minister R Ashoka files his nomination from Kanakapura constituency

Karnataka Revenue minister and senior BJP leader, R Ashoka who is contesting from the Kanakapura assembly seat has filed his nomination for the upcoming assembly polls. He will be taking on the KPCC president and Congress leader DK Shivakumar in Kanakapura, which is located at roughly 60 kilometers from the capital city. Karnataka minister R Ashoka files his nomination from Kanakapura.

The supporters of the minister and the party members were seen in huge numbers in the rally, while R Ashoka was heading to file his papers. Bengaluru’s Padmanabha Nagar has been R Ashoka’s traditional constituency, but the BJP has also fielded him against DK Shivakumar in Kanakapura this time. He will be contesting from two seats in this assembly elections. DK Shivakumar already filed his nomination on Monday and a massive crowd was present during his nomination rally as well.

Both the Congress and the BJP leaders are confident about winning the upcoming assembly elections in the state. While the BJP is claiming that they will retain power, the Congress party is expecting at least 150 seats in the elections. The JD(S) party also said that they will form the government without any support this time.

The Election Commission of India announced that assembly elections in the state will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13. The last date for filing nominations is April 20 and the last date to withdraw the nomination is April 24.