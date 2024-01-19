Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy hits out at BJP ahead of PM's state visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Karnataka visit on January 19, the state Congress minister Ramalinga Reddy lashed out at the Bhartiya Janta party. Karnataka Congress minister Ramalinga Reddy.(Arijit Sen/HT Photo)

"Let the citizens of the country decide who will win in 2024 elections. The BJP leaders speak lies as the elections are coming. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn't fulfilled his promise. He promised 2 crore jobs, and 15 lakh deposition in every account."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy highlighted that Congress is fulfilling its guarantees in the state.

READ | 75 MLAs, workers to be appointed to Karnataka boards: Shivakumar

"We are fulfilling our promises and guarantees. it is not just about guarantees. Our party has a good image in Karnataka. BJP has low credibility amongst people."

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy further slammed the BJP and emphasised that the people in Karnataka lost trust in the BJP.

"Bhartiya Janta party leaders don't know how to address the people. They are only showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photos. He came to Karnataka only for 28 days, Home Minister Amit Shah visited Karnataka for 20 days for state elections. People haven't voted for the BJP because they have lost trust in them. People voted for the Congress party. BJP leaders visit Karnataka only ahead of elections, otherwise, they forget about the people of Karnataka."

READ | Karnataka hospital announces free delivery of newborns to mark Ram temple consecration ceremony

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu on January 19 and launch multiple development projects in the three states, said an official release on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre and launch the Boeing Sukanya Programme in Bengaluru, Karnataka, according to an official release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

In Bengaluru, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering and Technology Center (BIETC) campus built with an investment of ₹1,600 crores, the 43-acre campus is Boeing's largest such investment outside the USA.