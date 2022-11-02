Karnataka: One person arrested after video of car on suspension bridge goes viral

At a time when the country is shaken by the horrifying Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat that left over 130 people dead on Sunday evening, a person in Karnataka has been arrested in connection with an incident where a vehicle was seen passing through the narrow Shivapura hanging bridge in Uttara Kannada district.

The accused has been identified as Mujahid Azad Syed (26), a resident of Ulavi village.

“We have seized the vehicle and registered an FIR. The person arrested is from Ulavi village which is under the jurisdiction of Joida police station. The vehicle has a Maharashtra registration,” Uttara Kannada SP Suman D Pennekar said.

The video of the Maruti Suzuki 800 car was widely circulated on social media in which the driver is seen struggling to cross the narrow bridge meant for pedestrians as two men push the car backwards towards one of the exits of the bridge.

The structure, called Shivapura hanging bridge, is a popular tourist hotspot in Yellapura town of Uttara Kannada. It was built in 2016 over the Kali river and is maintained by the Ulavi gram panchayat. Only pedestrians and two-wheelers are allowed to pass through the bridge.