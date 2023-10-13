Karnataka: Panel formed under ex-UGC chief to frame state edu policy

Bengaluru Students with copies of the preamble to the Constitution on the International Day of Democracy, in the city. The 15-member committee will frame a policy to encourage students to inculcate democratic values. (PTI)

The Karnataka government has constituted a 15-member committee, headed by former University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Sukhdev Thorat, to frame the state education policy, officials said.

“The government is pleased to accord sanction to constitute the State Education Policy Commission for preparation of the draft Karnataka State Education Policy (KSEP) under the chairmanship of Prof Sukhadeo Thorat, an eminent educationist. economist, professor, writer and former chairman of the UGC New Delhi,” said the government order (GO) issued on Wednesday.

The GO said that in addition to the commission, an advisory board consisting of eight members has been established to provide insights and guidance.

The order states that the commission will undertake review of the school and higher education in the state and suggest policies to achieve a higher enrolment, provide equal access to all individuals, impart scientific knowledge to students to inculcate democratic values, and give skill and professional education, among other goals.

The panel will frame the draft of KSEP and submit it by February 28, 2024, the order said.

The committee members include retired IAS officer Sanjay Kaul who was secretary of school education, government of India, Prof S Japhet, former vice-chancellor of Bengaluru Central University, Prof Johan Shankar former vice-chancellor of Kuvempu University and Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice-Chancellor of NLSIU Bengaluru, among others.

Among the advisers are Yogendra Yadav, Senior Fellow at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, New Delhi, Rahamath Tarikere, retired professor at Hampi Kannada University, Janaki Nair, historian and retired professor at JNU, Valerian Rodrigous, professor, Centre for Political Studies, JNU, and Sabiha Bhoomigowda, former Vice-Chancellor of Akkamahadevi Women’s University.

The GO emphasises that all relevant authorities are expected to extend their cooperation and assistance to the commission during its deliberations. Administrative and logistical support will be provided by the department of state educational research and training (DSERT) and Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) in Bengaluru, it stated.

The GO further said that members of the commission will receive TA/DA (Travel Allowance/Daily Allowance) in line with government regulations. The Department of School Education & Literacy and the Department of Higher Education will appoint nodal officers to oversee the necessary arrangements for the Commission’s meetings, travel, accommodations, and other logistical needs.

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar in August this year had said that the state government would form a new education policy scrapping the National Education Policy, 2020.

“We had serious discussions about the education policy and the meeting was attended by representatives from various educational institutions and other officials. We have decided in our manifesto to discontinue the NEP 2020,” Shivakumar said.

He further said that states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala have already scrapped the policy adding that the government will constitute a new committee to work on a new education policy for the state.

Taking to X, chief minister Siddaramaiah said, “I am confident that this committee will provide suitable recommendations for nurturing scientific temperament, intellectual growth, and necessary education for the holistic development of students.”

“I hope Karnataka’s State Education Policy will serve as a model education policy for the country,” he added.

