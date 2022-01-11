Karnataka Police file second case against DK Shivakumar for padayatra; 40 others also named

Police in Karnataka's Ramanagara have filed a second case against state Congress chief DK Shivakumar and 40 otehrs, including his brother, Lok Sabha MP DK Suresh, for allegedly violating Covid-19 norms during the Shivakumar-led ‘padayatra’ (foot march) demanding early implementation of the Mekedatu drinking water project across the Cauvery in the southern state.

“Around 41 persons, including Shivakumar and Member of Parliament, DK Suresh, have been named in an FIR that has been filed at the Sathanur police station for violation of Covid-19 norms,” informed a police officer.

In the first FIR, filed on Sunday, day 1 of the 10-day padayatra, a total of 30 people were named for allegedly violating the Covid-19 norms imposed across Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar, on Tuesday, continued with his protest march, sharing pictures on his Twitter handle of people giving him a ‘rousing’ welcome. “The rousing welcome given by the people of Kanakpura to Day 3 of #Mekedatu Padyatra speaks of their commitment towards Karnataka's future. These pictures speak for themselves,” he posted.

“Day 3 of #Mekedatu Padyatra started with taking blessings at the temple. The cause we are marching for unites all Kannadigas and we sought blessings to fight till the last breath,” he said in yet another tweet.

A war of words has broken out between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress over Shivakumar's decision to go ahead with the foot march despite a massive spike in daily Covid-19 infections. The politician's refusal to undergo Covid-19 testing has further riled the ruling party.

On Monday, as many as 11,698 people tested positive for the virus, including chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, while four lives were lost due to the viral illness. The capital, Bengaluru, alone accounted for 9221 fresh infections.

(With inputs from ANI)