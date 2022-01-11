Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka Police file second case against DK Shivakumar for padayatra; 40 others also named
bengaluru news

Karnataka Police file second case against DK Shivakumar for padayatra; 40 others also named

The state Congress chief's brother, Lok Sabha MP DK Suresh, is among those named in the FIR.
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar (File Photo)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 01:44 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Police in Karnataka's Ramanagara have filed a second case against state Congress chief DK Shivakumar and 40 otehrs, including his brother, Lok Sabha MP DK Suresh, for allegedly violating Covid-19 norms during the Shivakumar-led ‘padayatra’ (foot march) demanding early implementation of the Mekedatu drinking water project across the Cauvery in the southern state.

Also Read | BJP lashes out at Karnataka Congress chief over refusal to get Covid-19 test

“Around 41 persons, including Shivakumar and Member of Parliament, DK Suresh, have been named in an FIR that has been filed at the Sathanur police station for violation of Covid-19 norms,” informed a police officer.

In the first FIR, filed on Sunday, day 1 of the 10-day padayatra, a total of 30 people were named for allegedly violating the Covid-19 norms imposed across Karnataka.

Also Read | ‘Shows his culture’: Karnataka CM Bommai targets state Congress chief Shivakumar over padayatra despite Covid surge

Meanwhile, Shivakumar, on Tuesday, continued with his protest march, sharing pictures on his Twitter handle of people giving him a ‘rousing’ welcome. “The rousing welcome given by the people of Kanakpura to Day 3 of #Mekedatu Padyatra speaks of their commitment towards Karnataka's future. These pictures speak for themselves,” he posted.

RELATED STORIES

 

“Day 3 of #Mekedatu Padyatra started with taking blessings at the temple. The cause we are marching for unites all Kannadigas and we sought blessings to fight till the last breath,” he said in yet another tweet.

A war of words has broken out between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress over Shivakumar's decision to go ahead with the foot march despite a massive spike in daily Covid-19 infections. The politician's refusal to undergo Covid-19 testing has further riled the ruling party.

On Monday, as many as 11,698 people tested positive for the virus, including chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, while four lives were lost due to the viral illness. The capital, Bengaluru, alone accounted for 9221 fresh infections.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dk shivakumar mekedatu reservoir
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Omicron booster dose
Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP