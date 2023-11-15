Karnataka police removes ‘electricity thief’ posters outside HD Kumaraswamy's home

The Karnataka Police on Wednesday removed posters that were put up outside the former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's residence in Bengaluru a day after a case was filed against him over electricity theft by the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company. The posters dubbing him a thief surfaced on the walls near his house as well as the JDS office in the city on Tuesday. Sharing one such poster on X a user wrote, “KARNATAKA BIG EXCLUSIVE: #ElectricityTheftHDK: A WAR OF VOKKALIGAS'.!” Posters labelling HD Kumaraswamy as thief surface outside his residence.(X/Gururaj Anjan)

On Tuesday, the Karnataka Congress alleged that former chief minister and JD(S) chief Kumaraswamy had unlawfully tapped into the power supply to illuminate his residence in JP Nagar with decorative lights during Deepavali festival.

In a post on X, the Karnataka Congress shared a video of Kumaraswamy's illuminated home and wrote, “The world's only Mahapramana HD Kumaraswamy's JP Nagar residence has been illegally connected to the Diwali lights directly from the electric pole. It is a tragedy that a former CM has become a victim of electricity theft… ”

In his defence, the former CM said that it was not his fault but of a private decorator who gave the connection directly from a nearby electricity pole. The JD(S) chief said that he got the connection removed and took the electricity from the meter board of the house as soon as he got to know about it.

“A private decorator was asked to decorate my house with electric lights for Diwali. After decorating the house with electric lights, they connected electricity from a nearby pole and tested it... This matter came to my attention when I came back home last night. I immediately removed it and connected the electricity from the meter board of the house. This is the reality. There is nothing hidden in this…” Kumaraswamy claimed.

Meanwhile, hitting back at the JD(S) leader, Karnataka Congress wrote on X, "…He should be ashamed of himself for dismissing electricity theft as a trivial issue. How many more looting of the state can be justified as a "trivial matter"!"

(With inputs from PTI)

