Karnataka Politics LIVE Updates: ‘High command will take a call,’ says DKS ahead of Congress's meet tomorrow
The Congress party passed a unanimous resolution authorising the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge to select the next CM of Karnataka.
The confusion over Karnataka's next chief minister is yet to end as the Congress party did not finalise a name between the DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. After a long CLP meeting on Sunday night, the Congress party passed a unanimous resolution authorising the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge to select the next chief minister of Karnataka.
Meanwhile, both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are going to spend a busy Monday in New Delhi as the national president of Congress is set to decide the CM. They are also expected to meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Monday at the national capital. A set of observers who were at the legislature party meeting yesterday will also submit the report and opinions of all elected representatives on the CM candidate are collected.
The supporters of both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were seen raising the slogans and demanding the Congress party to announce their leader as the Karnataka's CM. The clarity over the final decision from Mallikarjun Kharge is expected today.
In Karnataka election results, the Congress got 135 seats and the Bhartiya Janata Party only won at 66 seats out of 224 constituencies. Meanwhile, the Janata Dal(Secular) only managed to get 19 seats. The results have washed off the hung assembly speculations and the state saw a decisive mandate after 2013.
Follow all the updates here:
May 15, 2023 10:03 PM IST
'Let's wait and see': Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on forming new govt
Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on being asked about forming the new government and the CM post said, “Let's wait and see...I don't know...” (ANI)
May 15, 2023 09:47 PM IST
'Happy for Mamata's statement': DK Shivakumar on Bengal CM extending support for Congress
Karnataka's CM candidate DK Shivakumar on Monday expressed gratitude for West Bengal chief minister's statements about extending her support to Congress party.
“I'm really happy that today Mamata Banerjee has come out with some statement & various other leaders as well...it is good for the opposition,” Shivakumar was quoted as saying by ANI.
May 15, 2023 09:37 PM IST
DK Shivakumar says high command will take a call, may leave to Delhi tomorrow
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said the party's high command will take a call on the chief minister tussle and that he will try reaching Delhi tomorrow, ANI reported.
“We all are one and we will work together,” said Shivakumar ahead of Congress's meet to decide on the CM post.
May 15, 2023 08:48 PM IST
Congress central observers submit report to Kharge; CM name to be announced in 24 hrs, reports ANI
Congress central observers for Karnataka have submitted their report to party president Mallikarjun Kharge over the decision of Karnataka chief minsiter, ANI reported citing sources.
Kharge will further consult UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to make the final decision and the name will be announced in next 24 hours.
May 15, 2023 07:45 PM IST
'Both are equal, let's see what CLP will decide': Congress MP Naseer Hussain
Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Monday said that both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar have led the election battle from the front and that both did their best. “But only can become the Karnataka CM, let's see what is the opinion of the members of CLP,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.
May 15, 2023 07:08 PM IST
DK Shivakumar to skip Delhi visit amid Karnataka CM race, cites stomach infection
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar amid the CM tussle in the state said he will not be travelling to Delhi on Monday citing to a stomach infection. “There are 135 Congress MLAs. I don't have any MLAs. I've left the decision to the party high command,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.
May 15, 2023 07:00 PM IST
‘Observers will submit their report’: AICC in charge Randeep Surjewala
All India Congress Committee in charge of Karnataka and MP Randeep Surjewala on Monday said “observers will submit their report” regarding Karnataka chief minister post to party president Mallikarjun Kharge, ANI reported.
May 15, 2023 06:18 PM IST
Congress leaders Jitender Singh, Sushil Shinde reach Kharge's residence
Congress leaders Jitender Singh and Sushil Shinde who are also the central observers for deciding on Karnataka's chief minister, arrived at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi, ANI reported.
May 15, 2023 06:12 PM IST
Deepak Babaria, one of Congress observers to decide on Karnataka CM reaches Kharge's residence
One of the Congress central observers who will decide on chief minister for Karnataka, Deepak Babaria reached Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi, ANI reported.
May 15, 2023 05:53 PM IST
‘Single man with courage becomes a majority’: DK Shivakumar ahead of Delhi visit
Congress leader DK Shivakumar before leaving to Delhi for talks over Karnataka CM post said, “I'm a single man, I believe in one thing that a single man with courage becomes a majority...When all our MLAs left the party (2019 JD(S)-Cong coalition govt), I didn't lose my heart.” (ANI)
May 15, 2023 05:22 PM IST
‘Delivered what I assured,’ DK Shivakumar ahead of Delhi visit for talks on CM post
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar before leaving to Delhi for talks with high command over chief minister post said, “I assured Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Kharge that my only aim is to deliver Karnataka (to the Congress party).” (PTI)
May 15, 2023 05:04 PM IST
We have 135 MLAs, all in one voice: DK Shivakumar on Karnataka CM post
Karnataka Congress cheif DK Shivakumar told that, under his leadership, there are 135 MLAs and they conveyed their voice to the high command. “The decision is on the hands of high command. Under my leadership, all 135 MLAs conveyed their views. I will leave to New Delhi after meeting my family members on birthday.”
May 15, 2023 04:25 PM IST
DK Shivakumar's supporters gather outside his Bengaluru residence
Congress state head and senior leader DK Shivakumar is likely to leave for New Delhi on Monday evening, reported newsagency ANI. He was seen waving at his supporters who gathered outside his house on his birthday. DK Shivakumar is one of the key contenders for Karnataka's CM post.
May 15, 2023 04:16 PM IST
Karnataka results is a message for all parties to stay united: Tejaswi Yadav
Responding to the Karnataka Congress' win, Bihar Deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav said, “The result in Karnataka is the proof that BJP can be defeated if we stay united. Nitish Kumar, Lalu ji and I had tried for the same and not to become the CM or the PM.”
May 15, 2023 03:33 PM IST
Congress must choose its CM candidate soon: Amit Malviya
BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya said that the Congress in Karnataka must choose the CM candidate soon and fulfil the five poll promises. He also alleged that the state finances will be damned if the Congress implements the poll promises.
Amit Malviya tweeted, “The Congress must decide on its CM candidate soon since people are waiting for them to fulfil their 5 guarantees, which will cost the exchequer 51,150 crore (doesn’t include free bus passes promised) and is 21.6% (will be higher after accounting for free bus passes) of Karnataka’s total budget.”
May 15, 2023 02:15 PM IST
Held 4-5 meetings with the MLAs: Cong's Bhanwar Jitendra Singh
Congress leader Bhanwar Jitendra Singh who is also one of the observers in CLP meeting said, "We have held meetings for 4 to 5 hours last night and spoke to all MLAs. We prepared a report and it will be submitted to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
May 15, 2023 02:12 PM IST
AICC observers reach New Delhi from Bengaluru
Sushil Kumar Shinde, Deepak Bawaria and Bhanwar Jitendra Singh who were appointed as observers in the CLP meeting arrived at the national capital on Monday afternoon. They will submit the report from last night's to Congress high command.
May 15, 2023 12:49 PM IST
Siddaramaiah leaves to New Delhi from Bengaluru
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah will reach the airport in a few minuted as a crucial meeting is scheduled between the high command and the former CM. He will me meeting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the national capital this afternoon. The Congress party is likely to announce the Karnataka's next CM by end of the day.
May 15, 2023 12:35 PM IST
DK Shivakumar meets Sushil Kumar Shinde in Bengaluru
KPCC president DK Shivakumar met Congress general secretary Sushil Kumar Shinde in Bengaluru on Monday. Shinde greeted DK Shivakumar as it is his birthday today. The observers have already headed to the New Delhi to submit a report on CLP meeting last night.
May 15, 2023 11:47 AM IST
'DK Shivakumar should be the CM,' tell his supporters
The supporters of DK Shivakumar who is outside his Bengaluru residence have been raising slogans and demanding the party to make their leader the CM. One of the supporters told ANI, “I have been celebrating DK Shivakumar's birthday for 20 years now and every time I meet him, I ask him when is he going to be the CM. We are also waiting to write ‘CM’ before the DK Shivakumar name on the cake. Siddaramaiah has already served as a CM and our leader must be given a chance this time. He will fulfil all the promises.”
May 15, 2023 11:32 AM IST
No difference of opinion: Congress MLA Ajay Singh
Karnataka's Congress MLA Ajay Singh clarified that there is no difference of ioinion among the leaders on Karnataka's next CM. He said, "The opinions of all the leaders are collected and the observers will submit a report. There is no difference of opinion or the conflict of interest among anyone. High command's decision will be the final one
May 15, 2023 10:51 AM IST
Siddaramaiah to head to New Delhi
Former CM Siddaramaiah who is also aiming to be CM for the second time will be heading to the national capital this afternoon. He is expected to hold discussions with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi as the party might announce the Karnataka CM. Meanwhile, the other contender DK Shivakumar told that he did not decide anything on the Delhi trip.
May 15, 2023 10:28 AM IST
We took views from all MLAs , will submit report to high command: AICC observer
Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, who is one of the AICC observers told that the team took the views of all elected MLAs for rounding off a CM name. He said. “The meeting went till 2 am last night and our observers team took the views of all MLAs. We will head to New Delhi and submit the report to high command.”
May 15, 2023 10:00 AM IST
I have done what needs to be done: DK Shivakumar
KPCC president and CM aspirant DK Shivakumar told that his Delhi trip is not yet finalised. Speaking with the reporters, DK Shivakumar said. “Today is my birthday and I have many rituals to attend. I have not decided anything on the Delhi. Our party has passed a one line resolution and high command will decide who the next CM is. I have done what needs to be done.”
May 15, 2023 09:45 AM IST
AICC observers to return to Delhi today
The observers of All India Congress Committee(AICC) who were in Bengaluru for the CLP meeting will return to the national capital today. They will prepare a report on the CLP meet and will submit to the Congress high command, which is set to play a crucial role in roundinf off the next CM of Karnataka.
May 15, 2023 09:19 AM IST
DK Shivakumar arrives at Shangri-La hotel to meet MLAs
On Monday morning, KPCC president and the CM aspirant DK Shivakumar arrived at Shangri-La hotel in Bengaluru to meet the elected MLAs. The CLP meeting was conducted till 1.30 am last night and DK Shivakumar is also likely to visit the national capital. He is also celebrating his birthday today.
May 15, 2023 09:08 AM IST
'Will not take long,' Congress' Randeep Singh Surjewala on new Karnataka CM
Congress leader and All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, on Sunday late night said that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will not take long and announce the name of next chief minister of Karnataka soon. Read here
May 15, 2023 08:32 AM IST
DK Shivakumar meets his supporters outside his residence
Congress leader DK Shivakumar who is celebrating his 61st birthday today met his supporters in the morning and received the wishes from them. He was also seen interacting with the supporters outside his residence in Bengaluru who are also wanting him to be the next CM of Karnataka.
May 15, 2023 08:28 AM IST
DK Shivakumar celebrates his birthday with Congress leaders
Congress leader DK Shivakumar is celebrating his birthday today and he was seen cutting a cake with the Congress leaders at CLP meet on Sunday night. Siddaramaiah was also among the leaders who were seen with the KPCC president during the celebrations.
DK Shivakumar tweeted, “My life is dedicated to serving the people of Karnataka. On the eve of my birthday, the people of Karnataka gave me the best birthday gift possible. Thanks to my Congress family for their warm greetings.”