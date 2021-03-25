Karnataka proposes fines for establishments violating Covid- 19 safety protocols

The Karnataka government proposed imposing strict fines on establishments like hotels, departmental stores and organisers of public events as well as other places that host large gatherings but fail to enforce safety protocols.

According to the late night order issued by the state government on Wednesday, a fine of ₹5,000-10,000 has been proposed on all establishments that do not enforce Covid-19-appropriate safety protocols such as wearing of masks and maintaining physical distancing.

“The owners of the establishment will be responsible for: a) ensuring compulsory wearing of masks and social distancing; b) enforcing restrictions on the number of persons to be allowed,” according to the order.

The government has limited the number of wedding attendees to 500 in open spaces and 200 in closed areas, the number has to be between 50 and 100 in birthday parties and funerals, depending on whether they are held in enclosed or open spaces. The government has restricted the number of attendees to 500 at religious and political events.

Karnataka has seen a sharp surge in Covid-19 cases since the beginning of March, reporting over 2,298 cases on Wednesday. Its active case count is 12,461.

The state government is enforcing stricter rules in order to not relapse into a lockdown and further cripple its already fledgling economy, according to experts.

Bengaluru, the state’s capital, has seen a sharp spike in infections and is currently among the top 10 worst-impacted districts in the country. India’s IT capital reported 1,398 new cases on Wednesday that takes its total number of active cases to 11,520.

The situation is getting worse in other parts of Karnataka such as Kalaburagi, Bidar, Dakshina Kannada, Tunakuru and Mysuru.