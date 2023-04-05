Karnataka police on Wednesday arrested right – wing activist Puneeth Kerehalli, who is accused in the alleged murder of a cattle trader in Ramanagara district. Puneeth along with four others were caught in Rajasthan and they were arrested by the police. According to police, Kerehalli runs ‘Rashtra Rakshana Pade’ (Nation Protection Army), a right-wing organization. He had also organized campaigns against halal meat and sought a ban on Muslim traders at Hindu temple fairs in the past.

Karnataka: Puneeth Kerehalli arrested in alleged cattle trader murder case

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read - Cow vigilante, aides booked for killing cattle trader in Karnataka

The accused is a key suspect in the alleged murder of 39-year-old cattle trader who was assaulted by a group of cow vigilantes for transporting cattle in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district, police said on Sunday. The deceased - Indrees Paasha - body was recovered and Kerehalli, along with his team members were absconded. The police arrested them on charges of murder. Police said the FIR was filed under sections 302 (murder), 323 (assault) 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of Indian Penal Code.

Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah has condemned the incident and alleged that home minister Araga Jnanendra is responsible for the death. He wrote, “The murder of a young man in Sathanur is a testament for @BJP4Karnataka's goonda politics in the name of protecting religion. Incompetent Home Minister @JnanendraAraga is directly responsible for the death.” .

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail