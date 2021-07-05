Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka reports 2,848 new Covid-19 cases, 67 deaths

Out of 2,848 new Covid cases reported on Monday, 520 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 3,136 discharges and only 7 deaths, the health department said in a bulletin.
PTI | , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 09:24 PM IST
Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,16,181, followed by Mysuru 1,68,157 and Tumakuru 1,15,578. (Image used for representation). (PTI PHOTO.)

Karnataka on Monday reported 2,848 new Covid-19 cases and 67 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28.56 lakh and the toll to 35,434. The day also saw 5,631 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 27,79,038.

Out of 2,848 new cases reported on Monday, 520 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 3,136 discharges and only 7 deaths, the health department said in a bulletin. The total number of active cases in the state is 41,996.

While the positivity rate stood at 1.94 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.35 per cent. Out of 67 deaths reported on Monday, 12 were from Dakshina Kannada, Ballari (9), Bengaluru Urban (7), Mysuru (6), followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 520, Hassan 383, Mysuru 371, Dakshina Kannada 265, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,16,181, followed by Mysuru 1,68,157 and Tumakuru 1,15,578.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 11,85,110, followed by Mysuru 1,62,270 and Tumakuru 1,13,216. Cumulatively a total of 3,50,35,219 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,46,575 were done on Monday alone.

Topics
karnataka covid-19
