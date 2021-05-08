Karnataka reports 47,563 Covid-19 cases, 482 deaths

Karnataka's total Covid-19 fatality count crossed the 18,000 mark on Saturday with 482 deaths while 47,563 cases took the tally to 18.86 lakh, the health department said.

The day also saw 34,881 getting discharged after recovery. Cumulatively, 18,86,448 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 18,286 deaths and 13,19,301 discharges.

Among the deaths reported on Saturday, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 285, Ballari 25, Mysuru 20, Hassan and Shivamogga 13 each, Tumakuru 12, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Kalaburagi 11 each and 10 in Kalaburagi. Deaths were reported in 19 other districts as well.

Bengaluru Urban also topped in infections, recording 21,354, followed by Tumakuru 2,419, Mysuru, 2,294, Kalaburagi 1,661, 1,563 in Bagalkote, 1,513 in Dakshina Kannada, 1,225 in Mandya, 1043 in Udupi and 1034 in Dakshina Kannada. Thirteen districts reported over 500 cases each.

A total of 2.69 crore samples have been tested so far, of which 1,57,027 were on Saturday, the bulletin said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON