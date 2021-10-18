Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka schools to reopen for classes 1-5 from October 25. Check conditions
bengaluru news

Karnataka schools to reopen for classes 1-5 from October 25. Check conditions

The government said that parental consent will be mandatory for attending physical classes.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had hinted that the schools will reopen soon.(PTI)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 06:55 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Karnataka government on Monday announced the reopening of schools in the state for classes 1 to 5 from October 25 amid a sustained decline in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. After considering the recommendation from the Covid-19 technical advisory committee, the government said the schools will be allowed to reopen physical classes while strictly adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and standard operating procedures.

According to the order, parental consent will be mandatory for attending physical classes. The department of primary and secondary education has mandated screening for Covid-19 symptoms on entry. 

The classes will be held with 50% of the seating capacity of the classroom.  Schools have to ensure the provision of hand sanitisers and physical distancing of one-meter minimum as practically feasible.

Teachers and staff who have been vaccinated with two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be allowed in classes 1 to 5. Teachers over 50 years of age have to use face shields.

"Class from 1st to 5th standards permitted to reopen from October 25th 2021, strictly adhering to Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour and SOPs issued by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education," the government said in its order.

The government also eased other restrictions in the state, including allowing the public to use swimming pools that were earlier limited to sportspersons. It has permitted swimming pools to operate at 50% capacity of each batch, with a display of the number allowable at the entrance. Only those who have received the two doses of Covid-19 vaccines and are asymptomatic will be allowed to enter the pool.

