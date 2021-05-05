Karnataka sees record jump in daily Covid-19 cases with 50,112 infections; tally over 1.74 million

Karnataka on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike in its daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after 50,112 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 1,741,046, according to the state health department's bulletin. As many as 346 people succumbed to the disease while 26,841 were discharged in the last 24 hours.

The state's caseload now includes 16,884 deaths, 1,236,854 recoveries and 487,288 active cases, the bulletin showed. The Covid-19 positvity rate has climbed to 32.28 per cent while the case fatality rate is nearing 0.7 per cent.

Wednesday's Covid-19 cases in Karnataka are 5,481 greater than those of Tuesday's when 44,631 were detected positive. Similarly, the deaths on Wednesday are 54 more than those of Tuesday's (292).

Being the second worst-hit state from the pandemic after Maharashtra, Karnataka has been contributing the most towards the daily cases and deaths in the country.

