Karnataka students to study "less glorified" version of Tipu

The Karnataka government intends to revise school textbooks and remove some chapters, including one on Tipu Sultan, the 18th-century ruler of Mysuru, which depicts him allegedly in a 'glorified' manner. Instead, they will include chapters on the Ahom dynasty, which ruled the northeastern regions for 600 years, Rani Gaidinliu, the Naga spiritual and political leader who led a revolt against British rule at the age of 13 and spent 17 years in prison, and the Karkota dynasty of Kashmir valley.

The government has directed the Karnataka Textbook Society to incorporate the changes into social studies textbooks for grades 6-10 beginning with the 2022-23 academic year. The government formed the committee in response to pressure from right-wing organizations and some BJP MLAs, including Appachu Ranjan, to remove the chapter on Tipu Sultan, whom they claimed was a fanatic who not only killed Hindus but also converted many of them to Islam.

The recommendations were submitted a few weeks ago by a committee led by writer Rohith Chakrathirtha, member of Karnataka Development Authority (KDA), and a formal order was also released to include the changes in the textbooks. According to sources in the Primary and Secondary Education Department, the panel recommended that the Tipu Sultan chapter be kept but without any adoration for the 18th-century Mysore ruler.

"We propose that when teaching history to our pupils, we use a neutral tone by removing undue glorification, factual inaccuracies, and historical deviations. This is true not only in the case of Tipu, but also in the case of other historical figures and events," Rohith Chakratirtha stated.

"Tipu, for example, is known as Mysuru Huli (Mysuru Tiger). But no one knows who gave him this title or when it was given to him. The 1857 rebellion is described as a sepoy mutiny, but the committee believes it is India's first freedom struggle. Similarly, Maharshi Valmiki has been addressed in the singular in numerous places throughout the textbooks. We have addressed these concerns ", Chakratirtha stated.

According to the source, studying Tipu as a ruler is also necessary. "We were able to correct the imbalance. The books drafted by the previous Congress government's panel led by Prof Baraguru Ramachandrappa contained far too much glorification. That has been removed, and the tone has remained neutral."

The committee also suggested chapters on the Ahom dynasty, which ruled the northeast for over 600 years, and the Karkota dynasty, which ruled Kashmir for 300 years. "Chapters on Dattatray Peeta have been proposed for inclusion in Chikmagaluru textbooks," according to sources. For many years, the Datta Peetha shrine in Karnataka has been a source of contention, with right-wing organisations viewing it as the Babri of the South.

Various groups, including BJP MLA Appachu Ranjan, lobbied the government to remove the chapter from textbooks. They claimed Tipu was a 'fanatic' who murdered and converted Hindus in Kodagu to Islam, in addition to looting temples. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal demanded on Saturday that the government remove the chapters on Tipu, Aurangzeb, and other Muslim rulers, referring to them as "bigots."

On September 8, 2021, Education Minister BC Nagesh, who took over the department, formed a committee to revise textbooks and appointed Chakrathirtha as chairperson. Following the recommendations, the department directed the Textbook Society to incorporate the changes into the textbooks that will be distributed during the upcoming academic year.