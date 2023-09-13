Karnataka to host southern states DGP's conference in Bengaluru on Sept 13
Karnataka State Police organizes conference with southern states' police chiefs and Central Police Organizations.
The Karnataka State Police is organising a one-day conference here on September 13 where all the Director Generals of Police of southern states as well as senior officers from the Central Police Organisations would participate.
This conference is a major milestone in regional coordination among various police forces in South India, an official release said.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be inaugurating the 'South India DGP's Co-ordination Conference' in the presence of Home Minister G Parameshwara.
Director Generals of Police and Head of Police Forces of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar, and Lakshadweep islands shall be attending the conference.
The DG&IGP of Karnataka State is the Chairman of the conference.
Senior officers from the Central Police Organisations shall also take part in the deliberations. A range of critical internal security issues that challenge the fundamentals of society would be discussed in the day-long conference.