Police to dispose off over 130k pending cases in 3 months

The Karnataka police department have decided to initiate investigation and dispose of more than 130,000 long-standing cases accumulated in the police station archives in three months, officers familiar with the matter said. Karnataka police department to investigate and dispose off pending cases in three months. (Representational Image)

State additional director general of police (crime), Umesh Kumar, has initiated this effort to reward officers who successfully close these long-pending cases within the deadline of three months. ADGP Kumar has already engaged with superintendents of police and inspector generals of police across all districts in the state to facilitate this swift disposal.

These pending cases, some dating back a decade, encompass a range of offences, from serious crimes such as murder, robbery, extortion, and double murder to less grave matters like disputes and verbal altercations. ADGP Umesh Kumar emphasized the need to compile information on each of these cases from every police station and expedite their resolution.

In addition to addressing new cases, the police will systematically close out these aged cases. Currently, an average of 2,000 cases are being actively investigated each month. ADGP Kumar stressed the importance of regular reviews and meetings to monitor the progress of criminal case investigations. Central offices have been directed to provide regular updates on this initiative.

While no specific guidelines have been issued for handling old cases, ADGP Umesh Kumar has directed officials to create their own framework for resolution. However, he emphasized that cases should be concluded as swiftly as possible, and a lack of commitment or indifference towards the task will not be tolerated.

“The aggrieved would get justice if we dispose old cases , and police would also be relieved from work load,‘’ ADGP Umesh Kumar told HT. “We would concentrate on improving conviction rate after the pending cases were disposed,” he added.

Ramnagara district has taken the lead in clearing old cases across the state, earning commendation. ADGP Umesh Kumar also recognized the commendable efforts of the police in Yadagiri, Bangalore Rural, Belgaum, Dharwad, and Chikkamagaluru districts for their proactive participation in this vital initiative.

