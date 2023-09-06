Over 35 IPS officers shifted in reshuffle in Karnataka

More than 100 days after the Congress government in the state announced a major reshuffle in the police force, more than 35 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including Mangaluru police commissioner, Central Crime Branch Chief, Udupi SP, and three deputy commissioners of police (DCP) in Bengaluru, were transferred, officials familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. HT Image

While the commissioner of Mangaluru, Kuldeep Kumar Jain, has been replaced with Anupam Agarwal, a 2008 batch IPS officer who was awaiting posting, the government has also changed a norm created by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government to appoint a Superintendent of Police (SP) as a police commissioner.

Jain, who was an SP rank officer, has been replaced by Anupam Agrawal, who is a deputy inspector general of police rank officer.

The Congress government also effected transfers in Bengaluru. SD Sharanappa, deputy inspector general and joint commissioner of police, Crime, Bengaluru city, has been posted as deputy inspector general of police and Director, Karnataka Police Academy, Mysore. However, no officer has been appointed in his place.

Similarly, five DCPs (Law and Order) and two DCPs (Traffic) have been changed in Bengaluru. Karthik Reddy, SP, Ramanagara, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic South Division, Bengaluru. Bheemashankar S Guled, DCP, East Division, Bengaluru city, has been posted as SP in Belagavi.

Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad, SP, Tumakuru, has been posted as DCP, South Division, Bengaluru city. D Devaraja, who was awaiting posting, has been appointed DCP, East Division Bengaluru city. Abdul Ahad, SP, Coastal Security Police, Udupi, has been posted as DCP, Central Division, Bengaluru city. S Girish, DCP, Whitefield, has been posted as DCP, West Division, Bengaluru city. Sanjeev Patil, SP, Belagavi, has been posted as DCP, Whitefield Division, Bengaluru city.

“Transfers of officers in the major cities is something the ruling government undertakes. More transfers are expected in the coming days. These transfers are mostly around the DCP levels, but the top brass still remain from the BJP government. So, in the coming days, top posts like additional commissioners in Bengaluru and senior posts in the police headquarters are likely to be changed,” said a senior officer familiar with matter.

Among other transfers, K Parashurama, who was awaiting posting, has been posted as SP, Intelligence. K Santosh Babu, SP, Intelligence, has been posted as DCP, Administration, Bengaluru city. Yathish Chandra GH, (DCP), Crime-1, has been posted as SP, Internal Security Division. H D Ananda Kumar, SP, Vijayapura, has been posted as SP, Directorate of Civil Rights and Enforcement. Dekka Kishore Babu, SP, Intelligence, has been posted as SP & Principal, Police Training Centre, Kalaburgi. Kona Vamsi Krishna, Commandant, 1st Battalion, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), has been posted as DCP, Command Centre, Bengaluru.

Laxman Nimbargi, DCP, West Division, Bengaluru City, has been posted as SP, State Crime Record Bureau. Arun K, SP and Principal, Police Training Centre, Kalaburgi, has been posted as SP, Udupi. Mohammad Sujeetha M S, DCP, Traffic South Division, Bengaluru city, has been posted as SP, Hassan. Jayaprakash, SP, Bagalkot, has been posted as SP, Intelligence. Shekhar H. Tekkannavar, who was waiting to be posted, has been posted as DCP, Crime, Bengaluru city. Sarah Fathima, SP, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been posted as DCP, Traffic East Division, Bengaluru city.

