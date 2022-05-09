Karnataka to optimise renewable energy with storage support
The Karnataka government is making efforts to capitalise on its generation of renewable energy by boosting its storage capabilities to secure its growing requirement of power. A proposal to increase investments into creating more storage capacity is likely to be placed before the Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet within the next few weeks, officials familiar with the matter told HT.
“The process (boosting storage capabilities) is a little long and we have to convince everybody. It’s not regularly that we go for such procurement. That’s why we need to study this ourselves and this process is on. We should be able to try and convince our cabinet to go forward and this should be the path,” Kumar Naik, the additional chief secretary of the energy department, told HT.
The statements come at a time when Karnataka was able to successfully tide over the coal crisis that several of its counterparts faced, leading to load shedding and long power outages.
According to data from the energy department, renewable energy accounts for 52% of the state’s power needs followed by thermal at 34%, hydro at 12% and nuclear at 3%.
“Storage means you don’t require it (energy) now but it is available. If I don’t use it or store it (energy), it goes waste. I can store it and use it when I require it,” the official added.
The state government is planning to go for a 1000 MW storage unit and another 2000 MW pump storage as stated in the Bommai-led BJP government’s budget for 2022-23.
Karnataka gets sunshine all year long and there have been efforts to harness this energy and put it back into the grid. But shortage of storage adds to the challenges of being able to retain this energy and use it at a later time.
In over a 100 thermal power plants across the country, coal stock has fallen below 25% and in over 50 plants, below 10%, the Hindu reported on April 20.
In comparison, Chhattisgarh’s dependence on coal is about 91% while Delhi’s stands at 86%, West Bengal at 82%, Uttar Pradesh at 72% and Maharashtra at 66%, according to data shared by the Karnataka energy department. Karnataka’s dependency on coal is about 34% currently.
Naik said storage investments are not very capital intensive in the long run.
As on date, Karnataka is the highest seller of green energy in the country with 2857.14 million units last fiscal, followed by neighbouring Telangana at 527.29 MU, data shows
In its Renewable Energy Policy, Karnataka has outlined plans to create infrastructure to develop or generate 10 Giga Watt of alternative energy sources and 1 GW of rooftop solar installations by 2027.
The Pavagada Solar Park in Tumakuru, about 70 kms from Bengaluru, is touted to be one of the largest in Asia and has a combined power generating capacity of over 2000 MW.
Several large corporations, individual homes and even public-sector undertakings like Railways have been adding to Karnataka’s renewable energy capabilities.
On Sunday, the South-Western Railways (SWR) said that it has installed a total of 4656.60 KWp solar panels at service buildings and major stations and continues to invest more in the same space.
“The solar electricity generation during last financial year in SWR was 46.11 lakh units, resulting in savings of ₹1.96 crore. 70% of electricity requirement of SSS Hubballi station during the year 2021-22 was met through solar energy,” SWR stated.
-
Bommai not elected CM: Siddaramaiah
Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleging that he is not an elected CM, and was appointed to the coveted post in exchange for money. Siddaramaiah even alleged that Bommai is only following RSS' instructions, as they have made him the chief minister. Congress has demanded an inquiry into these claims.
-
Halving line losses in four years may be a tough task for UPPCL
Lucknow: Claims notwithstanding, it may be a tall order for the loss-ridden UP Power Corporation Ltd to cut the mounting distribution losses (a euphemism for power theft) to half in next four years, even as the Centre has recently approved funds of more than ₹16,000 crore for the purpose, said people aware of the issue.
-
Himachal | Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar’s statue unveiled
Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha speaker Vipin Singh Parmar unveiled the statue of a former speaker of the state assembly, Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar, at Atiyaldai in the Sullah assembly segment on Sunday. “Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University has already been named after Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar, who also served as minister of health and excise and taxation from 1977 to 1982,” he said.
-
Madhwaraj’s BJP entry adds to ticket apprehensions in Udupi
The induction of Pramod Madhwaraj into the Bharatiya Janata Party from Congress in Karnataka has complicated equations in the Udupi district, about 400kms from Bengaluru, people aware of the developments said. Madhwaraj, who enjoys a fair bit of popularity, has now added his name to the list of a growing number of ticket aspirants from the saffron party for the 2023 assembly elections. The party has, however, downplayed the notion.
-
Hindu organisations hold mahapanchayat in Nuh against cattle smuggling and slaughter
Hundreds of gau rakshaks gathered at the event and sought a resolution to the 'menace of cow slaughter'. They further demanded that all cattle smugglers be tried at fast-track Gau Raksha courts and punished, after retrieving their records. “We have had enough of this nuisance. It's high time the government proves its commitment to ending cow slaughter. Cattle smugglers need to die with an iron fist,” said Yashwant Shekhawat, secretary, VHP.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics