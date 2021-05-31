Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka to vaccinate students, others going abroad to work from Tuesday
bengaluru news

Karnataka to vaccinate students, others going abroad to work from Tuesday

"The vaccination programme for students going to foreign countries to pursue their studies and those who need to travel to get employed in other countries will be launched on Tuesday," deputy chief minister CN Ashwathnarayan said.
PTI | , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Certificates confirming the inoculation will be issued on the spot, Karnataka's deputy chief minister CN Ashwathnarayan said.(ANI)

Vaccination for students going abroad for studies and those who need to go overseas to get employed will start here from Tuesday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan has said.

"The vaccination programme for students going to foreign countries to pursue their studies and those who need to travel to get employed in other countries will be launched on Tuesday at 3 PM in the administrative block of the Bengaluru City University," Narayan, who heads the Covid-19 Task Force, said in a statement.

He asked students willing to get inoculated to possess visas, admission receipts, or any such relevant documents. Certificates confirming the inoculation will be issued on the spot, he said.

Topics
covid-19 vaccine coronavirus covid-19 cn ashwathnarayan karnataka
