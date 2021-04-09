Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka Transport department warns of action against KSRTC, others over strike
Karnataka Transport department warns of action against KSRTC, others over strike

PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 12:25 PM IST
The bus services remain affected in Karnataka for the third consecutive day as KSRTC employees go on with their indefinite strike.(HT Photo)

The Karnataka Transport Department on Friday said that they can take action against Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) employees and two other organisations who are supporting a strike by using Essential Services Management Act (ESMA) power.

"To use ESMA power we have permission by the labour department. We can take action by using ESMA powers, if we reach that situation we will take action," said Anjum Parvez, principal secretary Transport department.

ESMA empowers the government to punish employees who refuse to serve in essential sectors which include healthcare, transport, electricity, food, drinking water and security.

Meanwhile, the bus services remain affected in the state for the third consecutive day as KSRTC employees go on with their indefinite strike.

KSRTC employees have given a call for a strike with the following demands: salary hike, permanent job, wages and shifts. The employees are working as contract workers in the department.

The KSRTC had issued temporary permits to private buses for the convenience of passengers.

South Western Railway (SWR) informed that it will run additional trains from April 8 to 14 in view of the Karnataka Road Transport Corporation Employees (KSRTC) strike.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said he has fulfilled eight of the nine demands put forward by the workers union. He also appealed to the workers to end the strike as a salary hike of 8 per cent has also been considered.

"We will wait for one or two days and if they do not come we will take action, we are operating private buses for the convenience of the people," he warned.

