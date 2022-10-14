Karnataka: Tuition teacher arrested for 10-year-old girl's rape and murder

A 51-year-old tuition teacher was arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a 10-year-old minor girl in the Mandya district of Karnataka, the Malavalli police informed on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Kantaraju. He worked at the tuition centre where the victim used to study, for 15 years.

"While the victim was returning from her tuition, the accused gave her chocolate. He took the victim to a deserted area and then raped her, and killed her. After killing her, he threw the dead body into the sump of the under-construction building next to Mysuru Road in Malavalli," the police said.

After the girl's parents complained to the police about their daughter being missing, a special team from Malavalli Police Station started the investigation into the case.

The police also got the information that the girl's body was lying in the sump of the construction site. After that, a police team headed by Additional Superintendent visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

During the course of the investigation, they got suspicious of accused Kantaraju and arrested him. During the interrogation, he accepted the heinous crime committed by him.

JDS youth leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy demanded that the state government should immediately take appropriate legal action against the accused.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy demanded that the police should take strict action to prevent such vile incidents from reoccurring in the future.

"The brutal murder of a 10-year-old school girl who had come for tuition in Malavalli is a heinous incident that makes the civil society bow its head. A criminal who commits a mistake should be severely punished and the culprit should not be pardoned," the JDS leader said.

"It is shocking to know that a girl named Divya who was going to tuition in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district was taken and raped and murdered. Such incidents are a shame for the human race. No matter what punishment is given to the sinners who commit such vile deeds," Kumaraswamy said.

Sumalatha Ambareesh, the independent MP from Mandya tweeted, "I beg God not to give this pain to anyone again."

"What is the minimum punishment for a criminal who commits an atrocious act on a little girl? I am committed to all measures to be taken by the police and the judiciary. The punishment given for this crime should be a warning to all, an unforgettable lesson to sociopaths. Only by preventing such heinous acts from happening again can we pray for her soul to rest in peace. This act, like the society itself, has broken my mind," she wrote.

Earlier, Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah also shared a statement on the issue and demanded strict action on the matter.