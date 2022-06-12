Karnataka: Two murder accused fired at after attack on cops

Mangaluru Police on Saturday opened fire at two murder accused who were trying to flee after assaulting three policemen on the outskirts of the city, officials said.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that three policemen were also injured in the incident and were undergoing treatment at local hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused were identified as Arjun Moodshedde and Manoj alias Bindas Manoj, aged around 30. According to the police, the incident took place in Pakshigere in Moodbidri station limits when a police team took them to a hideout for evidence collection.

“When they were approaching the house, the duo tried to escape by attacking the police. In self-defence, Central Crime Branch police inspector Mahesh Prasad fired a warning shot in the air before hitting on the foot of the accused persons. Once they were subdued, they were shifted to a hospital,” an official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON