Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka: Two murder accused fired at after attack on cops
bengaluru news

Karnataka: Two murder accused fired at after attack on cops

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that three policemen were also injured in the incident and were undergoing treatment at local hospital.
According to the police, the incident took place in Pakshigere in Moodbidri station limits when a police team took them to a hideout for evidence collection.(Representative image)
Updated on Jun 12, 2022 06:45 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru

Mangaluru Police on Saturday opened fire at two murder accused who were trying to flee after assaulting three policemen on the outskirts of the city, officials said.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that three policemen were also injured in the incident and were undergoing treatment at local hospital.

The accused were identified as Arjun Moodshedde and Manoj alias Bindas Manoj, aged around 30. According to the police, the incident took place in Pakshigere in Moodbidri station limits when a police team took them to a hideout for evidence collection.

“When they were approaching the house, the duo tried to escape by attacking the police. In self-defence, Central Crime Branch police inspector Mahesh Prasad fired a warning shot in the air before hitting on the foot of the accused persons. Once they were subdued, they were shifted to a hospital,” an official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Dev

Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP