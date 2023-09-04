Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said, "Karnataka will undoubtedly become employer's hometown".

"Karnataka will become employers' hometown": Dy CM DK Shivakumar (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read - Religion that promotes inequality is as good as disease: Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge on ‘Sanatana Dharma’ row

Speaking at the Bengaluru tech summit DK Shivakumar said, "Karnataka is not just looking for employees, workers, it is looking for job creators. There is no doubt that our state will become the employer's home by creating more jobs due to this."

“A strong and robust government is now in place in Karnataka. India is seen through Karnataka. Karnataka has very competent human resources. With your cooperation, we will bring back the lost dignity. That responsibility is ours. Our government will give more importance to the establishment of industries other than Bengaluru. We have also mentioned this issue in our manifesto. The onus is on all of us to create more jobs, you must give more power to the government", Shivakumar said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that the Karnataka government had fulfilled most of its promises since it came to power, earlier this year.

"In 100 days, we have fulfilled our most important promises. In the next 100 days, we have made a plan as to which projects should be implemented. In 100 days many businessmen will be met and discussed about investing in Karnataka. Our desire is that our state should be at the forefront in all fields", the Karnataka DCM said.

Speaking on Bengaluru's traffic problem, he added, "Bengaluru is a very safe, healthy city, united in diversity. 34% of the population of the state is located in the state capital, Our people have given more than 80 thousand suggestions to enhance the dignity of the 'brand Bangalore'. Bengaluru is currently facing a traffic congestion problem. Time is very precious. In this regard, we will present the plan in a few days. Because we can say something for instant relief but we should not simply promise that “what is said will come to pass”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"When I became the energy minister in the Congress government of 2013-18, the state had 10 thousand Mega Watt of electricity. By the end of the term of the government, we had increased it to 23 thousand MW. We built the largest solar park in the whole of Asia, and we realized this project without occupying even a single piece of land", he added.

DK Shivakumar further said that job creation is the priority of the state government.

"In the plan to implement the new IT policy in the state, more job creation is our priority, we are not focusing only on this one area. We are on the cusp of bringing revolutionary changes in primary education and higher education sectors. Let all of you cooperate for the development of Karnataka", he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief Minister Siddaramiah was also present at the event.

He launched the brochure of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023.

Karnataka's Bengaluru is known as the 'Silicon Valley of India' or IT Capital of India for its leading role in the export of Information Technology.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON