Karnataka withdraws night curfew imposed due to Covid-19

The Karnataka government on Friday issued an order announcing that the night curfew imposed in the state due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic has been withdrawn with immediate effect. The night curfew was initially imposed in an order dated July 3 and was extended multiple times in a bid to contain the virus.

“Night curfew which is being imposed from 10 pm to 5 am is herewith withdrawn,” the order read.

The government has allowed horse racing but only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter the racecourse premises. It also said that the number of patrons will be strictly according to the seating capacity of the venue and the SOPs issued by the health department must be followed.

“Horse racing is permitted to resume strictly adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and SOPs issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department. Number of racing patrons attending horse racing shall be strictly as per the seating capacity of the venue and only fully vaccinated people with Covid-19 vaccine will be allowed entry into such premises,” the order further stated.

The decision to remove the night curfew and further ease restrictions imposed due to Covid-19 was taken after a sustained decline in fresh infections and high vaccination coverage. Karnataka has reported 29,89,275 confirmed Covid cases so far, of which 8,267 are active. While 38,095 lives were lost due to Covid-19, as per the government data, 29,42,884 have recovered from the infection. Over 6.58 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the state, according to the state government's data.