Karnataka: Woman dies after getting stung by wasps

Published on Oct 24, 2022 12:56 PM IST

Meenakshi, a daily wage worker, was attacked by wasps two days ago while she was collecting dry twigs by the roadside.

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

A woman died after getting stung by a swarm of wasps at Bantwal in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Monday.

Meenakshi, a daily wage worker, was attacked by wasps two days ago while she was collecting dry twigs by the roadside. A swarm of wasps in the twigs she had collected stung her.

She ran to a nearby house for first aid from where she was taken to a private hospital in Deralakatte. The woman failed to respond to the treatment and succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, police said. PTI MVG HDA

