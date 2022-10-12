Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka : Woman hits open car door and then rammed by another SUV. Video

Published on Oct 12, 2022 03:57 PM IST

The video is widely shared on the internet, highlighting the need of being alert when on the road.

In CCTV footage, within seconds, the woman crashed on the road and an SUV car ran over her which was going on the same road.
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Karnataka State Road Safety Authority(KSRSA) on Wednesday shared a horrific video that showed a woman on a two-wheeler who crashed on the road after she hit an open door of a car and then was rammed by another SUV vehicle that was passing on the same road. The video is widely shared on the internet, highlighting the need of being alert when on the road.

The CCTV footage which was recorded on September 24 in an undisclosed location showed a woman on two-wheeler driving next to a parked car on the road. The car commuter opened the door of the vehicle without noticing the woman and she was hit by the door of the car. Within seconds, she crashed on the road and an SUV car ran over her which was going on the same road.

A post in the Twitter handle of KSRSA read, “Before opening the door of your car on public roads, make sure to check in the side or rear-view mirror for vehicles coming from behind to avoid such accidents. Be mindful and careful! (Sic)”

