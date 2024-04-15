Karnataka: Woman who smothered her daughters, dies by suicide

Woman, who was arrested on April 10 for allegedly murdering her two children, has allegedly killed herself while being in the judicial custody, the police said on Sunday. Police said the deceased, an employee at a private firm, died by suicide on April 12. (Getty Images)

Police said the deceased and her husband, residents of Andhra Pradesh, were staying in Bhovi Layout in Jalahalli. The deceased had filed a complaint against her husband two months ago, alleging sexual harassment of one of her daughters. The Jalahalli police booked her 35-year-old husband under Pocso Act and he is currently in judicial custody in Parappana Agrahara prison.

On April 9 late night, the deceased, a 30-year-old employee at a private firm, allegedly killed her daughters (aged nine and seven) by smothering them using a pillow. On April 10, she confessed to the crime before the police. The police then arrested the woman and produced her before the court, which sent her to judicial custody in Parappana Agrahara central jail.

On Friday night, she allegedly died by suicide in the toilet of the jail. The incident came to light in the early morning when fellow prisoners found the door of the washroom locked from inside, the police said.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on Saturday and the body was subsequently handed over to her relatives. A case has been registered at Parappana Agrahara police station under Section 174 (unnatural death report) of CrPC.

Jalahalli police inspector Shiva Kumar said, “The deceased was suffering from depression after her husband was sent to jail.”