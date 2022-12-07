Karnataka-Maharashtra border row: CMs Bommai, Shinde talk 'peace' over phone

Amid the ongoing border dispute Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai and his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde discussed the issue over a call on Tuesday and agreed that both states should maintain peace, law and order.

"Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde had a telephonic discussion with me, we both agreed that there should be peace and law and order to be maintained in both the states," tweeted Bommai.

The Karnataka CM stressed the harmonious relationship between the people of both states, saying that the border issue will be resolved legally in the Supreme Court.

"Since there is a harmonious relationship between the people of both the states, however, there is no change in our stand as far as the Karnataka border is concerned. And the legal battle will be pursued in Supreme court," tweeted Bommai.

The border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka goes back to the implementation of the State Reorganization Act, of 1956. The then Maharashtra government had demanded the readjustment of its border with Karnataka.

Following this, a four-member committee was formed by both states. The Maharashtra government had expressed willingness to transfer predominantly 260 predominantly Kannada-speaking villages, but the proposal was turned down by Karnataka.

Both governments later approached the Supreme Court to expedite the matter.

However, the matter has remained pending to this day.

Earlier in the day, Bommai asserted that Karnataka will win the legal battle with Maharashtra over the border issue between the two states.

"Karnataka's stand had nothing to do with elections, it is a long dragged issue by Maharashtra. These tensions are created because of Maharashtra. There is prosperity among the people of both states, this (Border issue) is in Supreme Court and I am sure that we will win the legal battle" CM Bommai said while addressing mediapersons, a day after appealing to his Maharashtra counterpart to settle the border dispute legally. (ANI)