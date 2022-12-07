Maha-K’taka border row escalates, 400 protesters detained

The border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra turned violent on Tuesday after several vehicles bearing Maharashtra registration numbers were stone pelted by pro-Kannada groups in Hire Bagewadi area, about 25km from Belagavi district in Karnataka, said police.

Soon after the incident, police took around 400 protesting activists into custody and led them to nearby police stations in Belagavi city to issue them a formal warning, said a senior police officer.

The clash started after Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists in large numbers tried to enter the disputed district on Tuesday, where two Maharashtra ministers were supposed to hold meetings. Earlier, Maharashtra ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai were scheduled to meet the activists of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) in Belagavi on Tuesday to hold talks regarding the border issue. Even though the ministers postponed their meeting, the activists continued to pour into the city. Fearing a law and order situation, police restricted their entry.

In protest against the police action, hundreds of activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Narayangowda faction) blocked Pune-Bengaluru national highway at the toll plaza in Hire Bagewadi area, pelted stones on about six trucks with Maharashtra numbers and painted the windshields black, said police.

“In retaliation, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) group workers from Maharashtra barged into the MSRTC bus depot in Pune and damaged eight buses with Karnataka registration number,” a police official in the know of the matter said.

Belagavi police commissioner B Boralingaiah said that a case has been registered under Section 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code. “The case was registered for the damage caused to the buses. We have about 400 people in preventive detention. We have kept them in two community halls as of now,” he said.

KRV president T A Narayana Gowda alleged that the police had assaulted Kannada activists. “I wonder if we are living in Karnataka or some other state. Why did the police use force against pro-Kannada activists? They have violated our fundamental right to peaceful protest in Belagavi city. This is unacceptable,” he said. He also warned of a state-wide agitation.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) activists were detained on the premises of deputy commissioners’ office in Belagavi. The MES activists had gone there to submit a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The MES activists alleged that the “state had violated the constitutional provisions by banning entry of Maharashtra ministers”.

As they had come in large numbers, Belagavi deputy commissioner (DC) Nitesh Patil did not accept their memorandum said the DC’s office in a statement. About 50 activists of MES were taken into custody and released later.

Allowing Maharashtra ministers entry into Belagavi amid the ongoing border dispute could trigger riots and violence, state intelligence department had warned the police department in a report submitted on Saturday.

“We officially informed the Karnataka government that two of our ministers are going to Belagavi but the Karnataka government said if we go there, a law and order situation can arise. We decided to postpone the visit. We haven’t cancelled our visit,”minister Shambhuraj Desai said.

On Monday, DC Nitesh Patil said prohibitory orders were imposed under CrPC 144 (3) as the ministers’ speeches and statements could “spoil the peace and cause harm to property”. “We have received a report from the police saying that if they come, there will be a law and order situation,including their security. We are hoping they will cancel the visit on their own, but if they still go ahead with it, we will stop them at the Belagavi border under Section 144(3),” Patil said.

Meanwhile, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai denied that the issue had anything to do with the 2023 assembly polls in the state and accused the neighbouring state of raking up the issue. “There is no relationship (of the dispute) with the upcoming assembly elections and Karnataka’s stand on the issue is clear. For years now, it is Maharashtra that has been raking up the issue,” he said.

“Maharashtra is raising the dispute...we (Karnataka) is just reacting”, he added.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the CM maintained that there is harmony between people of both states and it should not be disturbed. “The case is before the Supreme Court. Our stand is both legal and constitutional, so we are confident that we will win the legal battle. There is no question of us wanting to create an issue out of it for the sake of elections. We are committed to protect the state’s borders and our people, and also the interests of Kannadigas living in Maharashtra, Telangana and Kerala” he said.

“The Mahajan committee report (on the issue) is final. Mr Maharajn who gave the report was from Maharashtra only. The people of Maharashtra not accepting it is an attempt to create mischief,” said Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah. He however added that the government should have called an all-party regarding the border dispute. “The case has come to the hearing stages, they should have called for an all party meeting, but they haven’t,” he added.