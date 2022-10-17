Karnataka's beloved 'water sage' Kalmane Kamegowda dies at 82; CM pays tribute

Kalmane Kamegowda - who was popularly known as Kere Kamegowda - breathed his last on Monday at 82 after suffering from age-related issues. In Karnataka, he was revered as the "pond man" for being the person behind more than 15 man-made ponds. He even received accolades from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contribution to the environment.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai paid his tributes to Kamegowda and called him "the modern Bharigatha". “It was very sad to hear the news of the demise of Mr. Kamegowda, the water sage of Dasanadoddy in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district, who was involved in water conservation and built more than 15 lakes and became known as modern Bhagirath," he wrote.

"I pray for his soul. Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi also praised Kamegowda's work in his Mann Ki Baat programme. (Sic)," he added.

Kamegowda earned the spotlight after he built lakes without any government support in hilly regions in the state. Many animals and birds in Malavalli region are said to have benefitted from these man-made lakes built by Kamegowda. He was also acknowledged for a huge contribution for the rejuvenation of underground water at the Kundur hill.

Kamegowda was also conferred with Karnataka Rajyotsava award by the state government and he even got a national recognition after PM Modi mentioned his name at his monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in the year 2020. “Kamegowda is an ordinary farmer with an extraordinary personality. He has achieved a personal feat that will leave anyone awestruck by digging 16 ponds, through his hard work and the sweat of his brow. The entire area has got a new lease of life on account of these ponds. (Sic)," he had said then.

