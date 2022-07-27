Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru hacked to death

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru has been hacked to death with lethal weapons by unidentified people on a bike in Bellare, Dakshina Kannada on late Tuesday evening.
Praveen Nettaru, BJP's Yuva Morcha worker, was killed by unidentified people on a bike in Bellare. (Image credit: @cogitoiam/Twitter)
ANI | | Edited by Yamini C S

In view of this development, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed his deep condolences to the family members of the BJP leader and assured them that justice will be served soon.

"The barbaric killing of our party activist Praveen Nettaru from Dakshina Kannada district is condemnable. The perpetrators of such a heinous act will be arrested soon and punished under the law. May Praveen's soul rest in peace. May God bless his family with the strength to bear this pain. Om Shanti," tweeted Bommai today.

Many BJP workers raised slogans of "We want justice" and protested the killing of the BJP Yuva Morcha worker in Bellare and Puttur.

Meanwhile, Bellare police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

