Karnataka's forest guard dies after facing burn injuries in wild fires

A forest guard in Karnataka named Sundaresh died on Friday after facing severe burn injuries due to the forest fire at western ghats in the state. The incident took place while the victim was on duty at Kudumane forest area in the Haasan district of the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karnataka forest department on Saturday announced, “It is with deep sadness that we are informed about the passing of one of our brave green army members, Sri Sundaresh. He was unfortunately engulfed in a forest fire in the forests of Kadumane forests in Sakleshpur Range of Hassan Division. Karnataka Forest Department offers a heartfelt tribute to Sri Sundaresh who gave his life to protect the country's forest wealth. Our deepest condolences go out to his family.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai also paid his condolences to the family of the deceased. He wrote, “We were deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of the brave forest guard Sundaresh, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital due to his burn injuries while on duty to extinguish the forest fire that broke out near Sakleshpur.”

CM Bommai also said that the bravery of Sunderesh will be remembered forever. “May his soul rest in peace and may God give strength to his family to bear this pain. Sundaresh's bravery and exploits will always be remembered. Om Shanti,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON