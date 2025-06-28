Karnataka's Nandini holds strong as one of India’s top food & beverage brands in 2025 rankings: Report

Nandini, the flagship dairy brand of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), has once again cemented its position among India’s elite in the food and beverage space. In the latest 2025 rankings released by global brand valuation firm Brand Finance, Nandini retained its fourth spot, standing tall alongside industry heavyweights like Amul, Mother Dairy, Britannia, and Dabur, news agency PTI reported. Customers at a Nandini milk shop in Bengaluru.(PTI)

"In its latest report, Nandini has demonstrated remarkable progress, climbing from 43 in 2024 to 38 in 2025 among the Top 100 Most Valuable Indian Brands. The brand's valuation rose to USD 1,079 million, reflecting an impressive increase of USD 139 million in brand value over the previous year," the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) said in a statement accessed by news agency PTI.

KMF expressed pride in Nandini’s continued presence among the top-tier, with the brand trailing only behind Amul (#1), Mother Dairy (#2), and Britannia (#3), while staying ahead of several other major players including Dabur (#5).

These rankings, which reflect not just financial value but also intangible factors like consumer trust, market share, goodwill and brand loyalty, serve as a benchmark for brand strength and influence. A high position on this list is a signal of enduring consumer confidence and competitive edge, the report stated.

Nandini’s consistent climb in valuation highlights its growing resonance with consumers, particularly in South India, reinforcing its reputation for quality and reliability in a crowded marketplace.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to our valued consumers, dedicated farmers, trusted partners, and committed teams. Your continued trust and unwavering support have been the driving force behind Nandini's growth and recognition. We remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering value, nourishment, and reliability--every single day. Together, we will continue to strengthen Nandini's legacy and reach new milestones," KMF's MD B Shivaswamy said, as quoted by the agency.

