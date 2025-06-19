Fresh row erupts over Amul kiosks at Bengaluru metro stations

A political slugfest has erupted after the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) signed a license agreement with Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMFL), which manages the Amul brand, enabling it to establish kiosks across key metro stations in the city. The opposition — Janata Dal (Secular) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — has accused the government of using the state’s Nandini brand to only win the elections. A controversy erupted in 2023 when Amul’s entry into Karnataka’s milk market was projected by Congress, which was then in opposition, as a threat to the state’s flagship Nandini brand (PTI)

The BMRCL signed a license agreement with Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMFL), which manages the Amul brand, enabling it to establish kiosks across key metro stations in the city, including Indiranagar, Trinity, Majestic, Banashankari, and Jayanagar.

Amid criticisms over the decision, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said that the BMRCL had issued a global tender, and Amul was the sole applicant. “BMRCL had called for a global tender, and Amul was the lone applicant. We have instructed KMF to submit its application to BMRCL. KMF will open Nandini outlets in eight metro stations,” he said.

As Amul has already opened two outlets, Shivakumar stated that closing them would be inappropriate. Instead, he directed BMRCL to allow the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which manages Nandini, to set up stalls at the remaining eight stations.

The move has reignited the debate between Amul and the KMF’s flagship brand Nandini.

“For us, both Nandini and Amul are equal. Whoever pays the rent will be allowed to operate,” a BMRCL official told PTI .

Meanwhile, the Janata Dal (Secular), a former Congress ally, and the BJP seized the opportunity to target the Congress, accusing it of abandoning the Nandini brand after using it for political mileage in the 2023 assembly elections. In a post on social media, JD(S) alleged that Shivakumar had compromised “Kannadiga pride” for financial gain.

“More than 10 metro stations in Bengaluru have been allowed to sell milk products from outside the state. The Congress used the Nandini brand, the pride of our farmers and all Kannadigas, for its promotion (and) forgot about it after the election,” the party said.

BJP MP PC Mohan said: “Ahead of the 2023 Karnataka assembly election, Congress falsely accused BJP of favouring outsiders. But now, the same Congress government, which oversees BMRCL’s operations and maintenance, has enabled Amul kiosks at 10 Metro stations to displace Nandini. A classic case of hypocrisy.”

The controversy has revived the broader debate about support for local farmers and dairy producers in Karnataka. A similar controversy erupted in early 2023 when Amul’s entry into Karnataka’s milk market was projected by the then-opposition Congress as a threat to the state’s flagship Nandini brand.

Tensions over Amul’s presence in Karnataka first escalated in December 2022, following Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to KMF facilities in Mandya. It triggered concerns among farmers and political parties about a possible attempt by the Gujarat-based dairy giant to expand its footprint at the expense of Nandini. During his visit, Shah called for cooperation between Amul and KMF, suggesting joint efforts could lead to primary dairies in every village within three years. He also mentioned the possibility of technical support from Amul to Nandini.

With inputs from PTI