Karnataka’s proposed tableau for Republic Day shortlisted days after exclusion

Karnataka’s proposed tableau for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi has been shortlisted days after the Union government excluded it last week and drew criticism from the opposition Congress.

“I am directed to inform that the tableau proposal of the State Government of Karnataka has been shortlisted by the Government for participation in the Republic Day Parade, 2023,” the defence ministry said in a notification.

Former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah earlier slammed Karnataka’s chief minister Basavaraj Bommai over the exclusion of the tableau showcasing the state’s culture.

He questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s seriousness in upholding the state’s pride. In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah called Bommai and his cabinet ministers “incapable and weak” and said they are more worried about looting the government resources through 40% commission. “Had they put in a little more thought in designing the theme, Karnataka could have presented its tableaux on the Republic Day.”

The state government on Sunday issued a clarification saying the tableau will not be showcased at the Republic Day parade as the Union government has set guidelines for providing opportunities to states, which have not been able to showcase theirs much over the last eight years.

“...[The] Government of India has issued guidelines, providing opportunity to the States that did not take part/took part least number of times during the last 8 years. Hence, the State of Karnataka has not got the chance to take part in the Republic Day parade,” said C R Naveen, the nodal officer for tableau, in a statement.

“Moreover, if the lists of States that took part previous year and the States selected this year are compared, it is evident that all the three prize winning States in 2022 are not selected this year. Also, except three States, the rest of the States that took part last year are not selected.”

The state’s tableau themed “the cradle of traditional handicrafts” was adjudged second best last year.