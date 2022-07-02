Karntaka Congress' new booklet highlights BJP failures at Centre in 8 years

The Congress party in poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday released a 40-page booklet highlighting the alleged failures of the BJP government at the Centre on various fronts. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah released the booklet titled 'Varsha Entu, Avaantara Noorentu' (Years eight, Failures one hundred eight) ahead of the BJP's national executive meet in Hyderabad.

"We are releasing this booklet against the backdrop of the BJP organising its national executive committee meeting in Hyderabad, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda will attend. The BJP should answer the points raised in the booklet, which they will not do," the Congress stalwart told reporters.

He charged that the BJP failed to bring back black money and could not give ₹15 lakh to each family as promised by Modi in 2014. He also said that the BJP failed to curb corruption, could not give two crore jobs to youth and did not double the income of farmers.

"The inflation is skyrocketing making the lives of poor people difficult. They (BJP) said they will bring Achchhe Din in the country but it is not in sight," Siddaramaiah said.

The former Chief Minister said the BJP is celebrating its eight years at the Centre saying that it fulfilled its promises and created a harmonious atmosphere but the eight years have been tough for the people.

"The last eight years had been difficult for poor, Dalits, farmers, labourers, women and minorities. The BJP's National Executive Meet in Hyderabad is a celebration of lies as the BJP failed to fulfill any of its promises it had made in 2014," Siddaramaiah alleged.

The Congress stalwart charged that the BJP government at the Centre betrayed people by not fulfilling its election promises Recalling the Prime Minister Modi's two-day visit to Karnataka on June 20 and 21, he said the BJP ran an advertisement blitzkrieg for two days in the state showcasing the achievements in the last eight years.

However, the Centre did not release Karnataka's share of revenue generated from here, he alleged.

"In the last eight years, ₹19 lakh crore revenue was generated in Karnataka, out of which only ₹four lakh crore was released whereas 42 per cent of the revenue income, which is somewhere close to ₹eight lakh crore should have been given to the state," Siddaramaiah charged.

