Bengaluru’s most awaited Krishnarajapuram – Whitefield metro line got safety clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), said the metro department. The BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) is expected to finalise the date for launching this metro line in the IT hub of the tech capital.

KR Puram - Whitefield metro line in Bengaluru gets safety clearance from CMRS(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On last Friday, CMRS Abhai Kumar Rai conducted the statutory inspection of KR Puram-Whitefield metro line and inspected the infrastructure at all metro stations such as elevators, fire safety and passenger display systems. The officials of BMRCL and the team of CMRS also inspected the safety norms in all 12 metro stations between KR Puram and Whitefield. The works to connect KR Puram station to Baiyappanahalli station which is 1.5km away is underway.

Also Read - Planning woes, slow work delay Bengaluru Metro project

The 12 stations on this 13 kilometer metro line are Whitefield, Channasandra, Kadugodi, Pattandur Agrahara, Sri Satya Sai Hospital, Nallur Halli, Kundanahalli, Seetharam Palya, Hoodi Junction, Garudacharpalya, Mahadevapura and KR Puram. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has also been signed between BMRCL and ITPL (Information Technology Park Limited) for direct access to the metro line from the tech park located near Whitefield. The BMRCL also announced that a walkway will connect both Pattandur Agrahara metro station and the techpark when the metro starts operations begin on this new line

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Initially, BMRCL aimed to launch metro operations on this line by March this year. However, an official announcement is awaited on the inauguration of KR Puram-Whitefield metro line.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON