KSPCB proposes air purifiers at major junctions as air quality drops in Bengaluru: Report

With air quality deteriorating rapidly across Bengaluru and surrounding areas, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) is formulating a series of initiatives to tackle rising pollution levels and the worsening contamination of lakes and waterbodies. Bengaluru faced deteriorating air quality, prompting the KSPCB to launch some initiatives against pollution. (Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

KSPCB chairman PM Narendraswamy addressed the growing concern over PM2.5 concentrations, which are linked to respiratory and other health issues, said a report by The Times of India. He said the board is consulting with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and independent experts to explore measures to reduce suspended particulate matter in Bengaluru’s air.

To mitigate the issue, the board is considering installing air purifiers at high-traffic intersections, the report said. Earlier pilot trials of these purifiers showed promising results, and KSPCB has requested CPCB approval for wider deployment.

Real-time air quality monitors showed Bengaluru’s AQI at 110 on Friday, placing it in the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category, after peaking at 178 earlier this week. Even the lowest reading over the past 48 hours, 99, stayed within the “Moderate” range, providing minimal respite for residents.

On water pollution, Narendraswamy described the situation as “critical,” pointing out that over 90 per cent of sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Karnataka are non-functional. He noted that while many apartments, industries, and layouts have STPs, most are inoperative. He criticized industrial development authorities for focusing on layout creation while neglecting effluent treatment, which has led to widespread river and lake pollution.

To address this, KSPCB proposed a joint enforcement task force involving officials from the board, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), BWSSB, and KIADB, said the report.