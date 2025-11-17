Search
Mon, Nov 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

KSPCB proposes air purifiers at major junctions as air quality drops in Bengaluru: Report

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Nov 17, 2025 02:29 pm IST

As Bengaluru grapples with deteriorating air quality, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board said it is looking to install air purifiers at major junctions

With air quality deteriorating rapidly across Bengaluru and surrounding areas, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) is formulating a series of initiatives to tackle rising pollution levels and the worsening contamination of lakes and waterbodies.

Bengaluru faced deteriorating air quality, prompting the KSPCB to launch some initiatives against pollution. (Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)
Bengaluru faced deteriorating air quality, prompting the KSPCB to launch some initiatives against pollution. (Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru’s air quality dips to ‘unhealthy’ zone, residents raise alarm

KSPCB chairman PM Narendraswamy addressed the growing concern over PM2.5 concentrations, which are linked to respiratory and other health issues, said a report by The Times of India. He said the board is consulting with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and independent experts to explore measures to reduce suspended particulate matter in Bengaluru’s air.

To mitigate the issue, the board is considering installing air purifiers at high-traffic intersections, the report said. Earlier pilot trials of these purifiers showed promising results, and KSPCB has requested CPCB approval for wider deployment.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru advocate sexually harassed, robbed while walking her dog, probe on: Report

Real-time air quality monitors showed Bengaluru’s AQI at 110 on Friday, placing it in the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category, after peaking at 178 earlier this week. Even the lowest reading over the past 48 hours, 99, stayed within the “Moderate” range, providing minimal respite for residents.

On water pollution, Narendraswamy described the situation as “critical,” pointing out that over 90 per cent of sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Karnataka are non-functional. He noted that while many apartments, industries, and layouts have STPs, most are inoperative. He criticized industrial development authorities for focusing on layout creation while neglecting effluent treatment, which has led to widespread river and lake pollution.

ALSO READ | Watch: Shocking CCTV footage captures bike-borne men attacking, robbing man in Bengaluru; MP demands action

To address this, KSPCB proposed a joint enforcement task force involving officials from the board, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), BWSSB, and KIADB, said the report.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / KSPCB proposes air purifiers at major junctions as air quality drops in Bengaluru: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Bengaluru faces worsening air quality and water pollution, prompting the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to initiate measures, including potential air purifiers at busy intersections. KSPCB chairman PM Narendraswamy highlighted critical pollution levels, with over 90% of sewage treatment plants inoperative. A joint task force is proposed to combat the rising environmental crisis in the region.