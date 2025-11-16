Bengaluru’s air quality dips to ‘unhealthy’ zone, residents raise alarm

Bengaluru’s air quality has triggered widespread concern this week, with residents comparing the city’s pollution levels to Delhi’s smog. The week-long pattern shows a worrying trend/Image for representation(HT_PRINT)

According to real-time air-quality dashboards, the city recorded an AQI of 110 on Friday, categorised as “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups", after touching a high of 178 earlier this week. Even the lowest reading in the past 24 hours, 99, remained in the “Moderate” band, offering little relief.

The week-long pattern shows a worrying trend. Bengaluru’s AQI has repeatedly hovered between 150 and 170, especially in East Bengaluru, with PM2.5 levels crossing 50 µg/m³ and PM10 around 77 µg/m³, both well above national safe limits.

Bengaluru residents have taken to X to express frustration, disbelief, and fear over the rapid decline in air quality.(www.aqi.in)

Many citizens are convinced that illegal garbage burning is worsening the situation, particularly in Mahadevapura, KR Puram, Whitefield, and surrounding areas.

Citizens raise alarm

One user wrote, “Why is Bengaluru turning into Delhi? The AQI has crossed 170, reaching unhealthy levels.”

Another highlighted that the problem is not new, but worsening, “East Bangalore is getting heavily polluted. AQI is consistently beyond 150 in the last couple of months.”

Several residents pointed to illegal garbage burning as the primary culprit, “We are seeing significant increase in illegal burning of garbage. Please take action.”

Others questioned why only certain parts of the city were choking despite uniform traffic volume, “Due to many vehicles? But other parts of Bengaluru also have many vehicles. Dusty roads?”

