Bengaluru loses its iconic Indiranagar KFC signal and the city isn’t taking it well: ‘End of an era’

Bengaluru residents are buzzing with nostalgia and disbelief as the iconic “KFC Signal” in Indiranagar undergoes a major change. For decades, the KFC signal had served not just as a landmark but as a cultural reference point for directions, memories and everyday commute.(X/@tarinisarah)

The junction, famous for the towering KFC bucket structure that once stood above the signal, is being replaced, an update that long-time locals say marks the end of an era.

The news of its replacement has evoked a strong emotional reaction online, with many Bengalureans expressing how deeply the junction was tied to their personal history.

One user wrote, “What? My goodness. My entire childhood was spent in the park opposite to it and I even saw it open. Damn.” Another added, “End of an era in Indiranagar.”

Several residents linked the change to broader shifts in the neighbourhood, reflecting on how Indiranagar has transformed over the years.

“End of the pre-Metro CMH Road era. So many days spent on KFC signal,” one post read. Others joked about how confusing it would be to rename such a deeply rooted reference point. “Imagine now saying ‘Pizza Hut signal’,” a user quipped.

Despite the changes, many insisted that the nickname is here to stay. Social media drew parallels to another famous Bengaluru landmark, “Still it will be called KFC, just like how Sony World moved long back but it’s still called Sony World junction in Koramangala.”

For some, the replacement symbolises a milestone moment in the city’s evolving landscape. “Indiranagar canon event,” one user commented, while another added a humorous twist, “So, people won't be able to travel between Indiranagar KFC and Koramangala Sony World anymore!”

Amid the nostalgia and humour, one sentiment stood out, a reminder about the nature of change in a fast-growing city, “Just a reminder that everything is temporary.”

The new structure at the junction is currently being installed, but for many Bengaluru residents, the “KFC Signal” will remain unchanged in their collective memory.

