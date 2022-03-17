KSRTC bus crashes near Madikeri, four passengers seriously injured

Four passengers were seriously injured and the other 25 have sustained serious injuries after a KSRTC bus crashed into a canal. The bus was travelling from Dharmasthala to Gundlupete when the driver lost control and rolled into a small river. The injured are being treated at the Surya Hospital. The incident took place in Madikeri in the Kodagu district near Sampaje.

Off late, accidents in the state transport KSRTC buses has been increasing. There was another similar accident in Chamarajanagar where three people were killed when a bridge collapsed on the KSRTC bus. The incident took place near the Kuduval of Hanger Taluk in the Chamarajanagar district.

Dr. Vishweshwaraiah, DHO of Chamarajanagar, who was speaking on the matter, said, “We have already been treated at PG Palya Hospital. The injured party was then taken to the hospital and given a full treatment. He said six people who had sustained a bone fracture were taken to a hospital in Mysuru.

Another incident involving KSRTC took place in Gadag. The driver of a bus from the Gonagal village of Lakshmeshwara taluk in Gadag district lost control of the bus and crashed. The Gadag Haveri passenger transport bus had over 50 passengers. More than 20 passengers were injured. Victims are being treated at the Lakshmeshwara Government and Private Hospital. The incident took place near the Lakshmeshwara police station.

