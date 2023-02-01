KSRTC bus driver dives into pond to save two drowning girls: Report

A Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus driver, identified as Manjunath M (38), went out of his way to save two girls from drowning in a pond after their mother flagged the bus down and asked for help.

The incident occurred on Sunday in Sira near Tumakuru, The Times of India reported. The two girls, Sushma (17), and her sister Manjula (12), were washing clothes along with their mother when they slipped into the water.

According to the driver, it was a routine day when the woman stopped his bus near the Handigunte Gate in Sira taluk and asked him to help her daughters, who were drowning in the pond.

Without hesitating, he dove into the pond as he knew how to swim, and brought the sisters back to land safely. However, they had taken in a lot of water and were both unconscious, Manjunath told media.

He was taking more than 40 passengers from Sira to Nagappanahalli Gate when the incident took place. After rescuing the girls, Manjunath resumed the journey in his wet uniform, the publication added.

He has been driving on the route for five years and both the girls would use his bus for commute to school and college. “I am very happy that I could save them,” Manjunath said, and was later felicitated by the depot manager of Sira for his brave act.

