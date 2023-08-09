KSRTC introduces tour packages from Bengaluru to Jog Falls, Somanathapura; Check rates

In good news for travel enthusiasts, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has introduced two new tour packages from Bengaluru to the famous Jog Falls and from Bengaluru to Somanathapura. The state-run transport corporation listed timings, places and the schedules for the trips in a notice posted on social media site X, formerly Twitter.

The famous Jog falls in Shivamogga district, Karnataka.(Shutterstock)

“Package tours from Bengaluru to Jog Falls and Bengaluru to Somanathapura,” the KSRTC captioned the post.

Bengaluru to Jog Falls

“Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has introduced new package tour from Bengaluru to Jog Falls via Shivamogga, Sagara with Non A/C Sleeper service on weekend days (Friday & Saturday) for the convenience of the travelling public w.e.f. 11/08/2023. The time table and fare details is furnished as below,” the corporation's notice read.

It said that adults will be charged a fee of ₹2,500 for the package tour, while children (between ages six to 12) will be charged ₹2,300.

After an overnight journey from Bengaluru to Sagara between 9:30pm and 5am the next morning, passengers can avail refreshments at a hotel and head to breakfast at around 7am, the schedule said. Places that will be covered during the day include Varadahalli, Varadamoola, Ikkeri and Keladi, after which the passengers will be brought back to Sagara for lunch at around 12:45pm. Passengers will then head to Jog Falls from Sagara and come back to shop for an hour - between 7pm and 8pm. Dinner will be served at 8:30pm after which the bus will head back from Sagara to Bengaluru at 10pm.

Bengaluru to Somanathapura

“Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has introduced New package tour Bengaluru-Somanathapura-Talakadu-Madhyaranga-Bharachukki-Gaganachukki with Express service on Weekend days (Saturday & Sunday) for the convenience of the travelling public (Excluding, Entrance fee, Breakfast Lunch & Dinner) w.e.f 12/08/2023. The timetable and fare details are furnished as below” a separate notice read.

Here is the schedule for the trip: Passengers will depart from Bengaluru at 6:30am on Saturday to reach Maddur in two hours and have breakfast at a hotel there. The tour will then head to Somanathapura for darshan at the Somanatheshwara temple, after which the bus will move towards Talakadu for Panchalinga darshan. Passengers will have lunch at Talakadu and then travel to Madhyaranga for the Ranganathaswamy darshan.

The tour will then visit the twin water falls of Barachukki and Gaganachukki where passengers can go for sight seeing between 4pm to 6pm. The packages ends with a trip back to Bengaluru from Gaganachukki falls between 6pm and 9pm. This is set to cost adults ₹450 each, while children between ages 6 and 12 can pay ₹300 each.

