The women passengers in Karnataka seem to be eagerly waiting for the Congress government to implement the ‘Shakti’ scheme, which will allow them to travel for free in state run buses. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) staff and workers federation wrote a letter to CM Siddaramaiah, asking him to implement the scheme soon as few women passengers are already refusing to pay the ticket fare while boarding the buses.

KSRTC staff write to CM Siddaramaiah, asking him to implement ‘Shakti’ scheme(PTI)

In a letter, KSRTC staff wrote, “There have been several instances where women passengers are demanding a free ride in the buses even before the implementation of Shakti scheme. Many arguments are happening inside the buses and our staff had to explain that the scheme is yet to be implemented. As this is not a good sign, we request you to decide and issue the orders on free bus rides for women in the state, at earliest possible.”

The staff further asked the chief minister to estimate the cost of scheme and compensate KSRTC in advance. “We also request you to properly estimate the cost of Shakti scheme and compensate all the corporations in advance to reduce the financial burden,” the federation further wrote.

Before the assembly elections, Congress promised free bus rides for Karnataka women in all state run buses, if the party is voted to power. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi even travelled in a local bus and assured that the scheme will be implemented soon after Congress comes to the power.

There were few altercations reported in the state between the people and officials from the electricity department as Congress is also yet to implement the ‘Gruha Jyoti’ scheme, where the party promised 200 units of free electricity, after coming to power.

