Karnataka's Chitradurga villagers refuse to pay electricity bill. Here is why

The electricity board officials in Karnataka faced the backlash at a village in Chitradurga as the villagers refused to pay the electricity bill, citing one of the poll promises of Congress party, which said that the free 200 units of electricity would be free, if it is voted to power. In a viral video, villagers were seen getting into an argument with the meter readers, asking them why they are coming to take the electricity charges. Karnataka's Chitradurga villagers refuse to pay electricity bill.

The video is said to be from Karnataka’s Jaalikatte where one of the villagers was seen saying, “Why should we pay the electricity bill? The Congress promised us free electricity after coming to power. We will not pay.”

Meanwhile, the officials also tried to explain to the villagers that the government is yet to be formed. One of the officers said, “Soon after the government forms and they pass the order, you do not need to pay. Until then, you need to pay the bill.”

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya also said that the Congress should round off the CM soon and warned of chaos if it doesn’t happen soon. He tweeted, “Villagers in Chitradurga refuse to pay electricity bill. Exhort others also not to pay! They tell the bill collector that Congress had promised them free electricity, as soon as they came to power… Go take it from them (Congress), they say. If Congress doesn’t give a CM soon, there will be chaos all around.”

The Congress has announced this promise as their first one in January this year. The party then announced, “To help Kannadigas fight the onslaught of price rise and save up for essentials such as food, education for children, and healthcare, the Congress on coming to power would provide 200 units electricity, free of cost, to every household in Karnataka.”