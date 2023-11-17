Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is planning to enter the logistics business in the state and the department has reportedly purchased 20 trucks to make services operational. This main aim of Karnataka government through this service is to generate revenue for the department which is already running ‘Shakti’ scheme, the free bus travel for women. KSRTC to set its foot into dedicated logistics services, buys 20 trucks. Details

Speaking to news agency PTI, Karnataka transport minister Ramalinga Reddy said that KSRTC is expecting to generate an annual revenue of ₹100 crore through the logistics business. He said, “We have approximately 8,000 state run buses belonging to KSRTC and every bus has a space for luggage. Earlier, they used to call for tender and allot the luggage space on these buses to a private player who would in turn charge a fee for customers using the space. This way, the corporation (KSRTC) earned ₹3 crore a year.”

As there is room to boost the corporation’s revenue through the dedicated logistics services instead of just depending on KSRTC buses, the transport department decided to buy 20 trucks in the first phase.

“The corporation suggested buying 10 trucks, but I suggested they start with 20 trucks in the first phase. So, each of these trucks would cost us about ₹17 lakh. The KSRTC will have 20 trucks which will be delivered to them by December 10 from Pune,” added Reddy.

The minister also said that people can book logistic services, just like they book the bus tickets. “People book tickets through apps and soon they can even book for parcel services in a similar way. In the beginning, the service will only be available within Karnataka,” he further said.

