Six-year-old boy among six killed after car hits KSRTC bus in Gadag

ByHirekop Rajan Samuel, Belagavi
Oct 17, 2023 07:50 AM IST

Six people, including a six-year-old boy, were killed and three others injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a state government bus in Gadag district of Karnataka on Monday, police said.

Quoting an eyewitness, the SI said the car was travelling at a high speed when it collided with the bus, which caused the mishap. (HT Archives)

According to the police, the car (a Tata Sumo) was carrying a group of people from Kalaburagi district to a mutt in the Gadag district. They deceased have been identified as -- Sachin Katti (31), Drakshayani Katti (32), Shivakumar Kalashetti (50), Rani Kalashetti (32), Ninganeshwar Kalashetti (6), and Chandrakala Shivakumar Hipparagi (42).

Naregal police sub inspector (SI) Basava Reddy told HT that the mishap occurred in outskirts of Naregal town, near Gaddihalli of Gajendragad taluk, on Monday at around 11.30 am. “Five among the travellers were killed on the spot and the six-year-old Ninganeshwar Kalashetti died while undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Gadag. The three injured people are also undergoing treatment at the same hospital, after being given first-aid at Primary Health Centre at Naregal. A few travelling in the bus also sustained minor injuries who were treated in out patients’ department and sent to their places in other bus,” he said.

The police said the group of people had rented a car from Afsalpur town in Kalaburagi district on Sunday evening to visit the Baalehannur mutt in Lakshmeshwar taluk in Gadag district.

Quoting an eyewitness, the SI said the car was travelling at a high speed when it collided with the bus, which caused the mishap. The police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

The local residents and the police had a tough time evacuating the people stuck in the vehicle as the front portion of the car was completely damaged, Reddy said.

To identify the victims, the police used their Aadhaar cards. They also informed about the mishap to their family or relatives by using their mobile phones, the SI added.

