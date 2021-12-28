Karnataka: 80 students fall ill after eating mid-day meal served with dead lizard

About 80 students of a primary school in Karnataka's Haveri district fell ill after consuming mid-day meals in which a dead lizard was reportedly found.

The district health officer (DHO) said the incident occurred on Monday and all the students were admitted to the government hospital in Ranibennur town.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An ANI report citing latest updates provided by the DHO said all the children have recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

However, no further information has so far been made available on how the lizard ended up in the meal.

The news comes amid reports of about 30 girls of a training institute in Pune, Maharashtra, falling ill due to suspected food poisoning following a Christmas dinner. The incident that happened in Bhor taluka led to many of the girls getting hospitalised.

Officials said the condition of the girls was stable, and that necessary sample collection was being done for examination. An investigation was underway.