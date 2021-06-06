Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
K'taka govt needs more infrastructure development to curb 2nd Covid wave: Expert

Dr HM Prasanna, a member of Covid Taskforce and senior neurologist said, "Feels that the Karnataka government required more infrastructure development in Karnataka including human resource appointments. The government needs to increase oxygen beds and vaccination in the state to curb the second wave."
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 06:47 PM IST
The active Covid-19 cases in Karnataka stand at 268,275.(HT Photo)

Karnataka government requires more infrastructure development in the state, including human resource appointments, oxygen beds, and vaccination to curb the second wave, said Dr HM Prasanna, a member of Covid-19 Taskforce and senior neurologist on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Prasanna said, "Feels that the Karnataka government required more infrastructure development in Karnataka including human resource appointments. The government needs to increase oxygen beds and vaccination in the state to curb the second wave."

Stressing on health of students amid Covid-19, he said that the malnutrition issue is much needed to be addressed before the third wave hits Karnataka as the mid day meal scheme has been stopped due to the lockdown and the closure of schools.

"Malnutrition must be addressed on priority to fight the third wave which can reportedly hit children as the mid-day meal scheme has been stopped in the state due to lockdown," he added.

Meanwhile, according to the state health department, with 13,800 new cases, Karnataka's Covid-19 tally reached 2,683,314 on Saturday.

As many as 365 people succumbed to Covid-19 in the state on Saturday, taking the toll to 31,260. The active cases in Karnataka stand at 268,275.

karnataka
