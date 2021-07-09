K’taka govt school to become 1st in country to develop a satellite

Bengaluru: The government boys high school located in Stone Building College in Malleshwaram, will become the first government high school in the country to develop a satellite, said Karnataka deputy chief minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Thursday.

The students of the school will be involved in a programme of developing 75 satellites as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations which will be held next year, Narayana said in a statement.

“Usually, engineering college students are involved in such projects. Now, this is going to be achieved in a government high school by taking the help of the Indian Technological Congress Association and ISRO,” read a statement from Narayana’s office.

Designing and making of the satellite will be done at the school by involving students of a few other government schools, he added.

“In recent days there is an increase in enrolment in some government schools. But, more than the numbers, the quality of teaching-learning is more important. Government educational institutions should compete with private institutions in terms of providing quality education,” Narayana said in his statement.

The enrolments to the government schools in the Malleshwaram constituency have increased from 2,221 to 2,743. But this increase in enrolment should be matched by achieving standards in quality teaching-learning, he said.